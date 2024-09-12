Blast Off: Revs Shell FerryHawks as Offense Erupts

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution blasted four home runs in a nine-run fourth inning, en route to clobbering the Staten Island FerryHawks 14-2 on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

York scored the game's first run on an error by third baseman Clayton Mehlbauer in the bottom of the first, and from there, bludgeoned its way to a 17-hit performance.

The first big outburst came in the second as Chase Dawson slapped a two-out RBI knock through the middle, hustling out a double as it deflected off second baseman Luis Castro's glove. Rudy Martin Jr drilled a two-run double off the top of the left center wall, and Zander Wiel added his own RBI double off the Arch Nemesis as the two-out uprising gave York a 5-0 lead.

The fourth inning was one for the record books as the Revs put together a nine-run frame matching their biggest inning of the season for the third time while establishing their biggest at home. Matt McDermott started it off by slamming a leadoff homer to left, his 19th of the season and third in the last two nights, putting him on the cusp of the first twenty-homer, fifty-steal season in Atlantic League history. David Washington launched a two-run opposite field homer over the Nemesis for his 34th of the year, tying Chris Nowak (2012) for second most in a season in Revs history, while pulling into a tie for 11th on the league's all-time list with his 103rd. With two outs, FerryHawks starter Noe Toribio came way inside on Jacob Rhinesmith on the first pitch before beaning him in the midsection with the next pitch. Rhinesmith responded by stealing his third bag of the night, improving to 31-for-31 in stolen bases on the season. After a walk to Alfredo Reyes, Roldani Baldwin drilled a three-run homer that caromed off the top of the Nemesis and over the other side, as his third long ball in his first six games with York expanded the lead to 11-0, chasing Toribio (3-4) after 103 pitches and just 3.2 innings.

The Revs weren't finished as Dawson greeted reliever Joe Sperone with a single to left and scored on a throwing error by Mehlbauer. Martin Jr capped it off with a two-run homer to left center as the lead ballooned to 14-0. The Revs hammered four home runs in an inning for the second time in franchise history (June 25, 2022 vs Staten Island).

Michael Horrell was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion which provided much more run support than needed as the Revs righty also shined, carrying a two-hit shutout through the first 6.2 innings. Horrell struck out the side in the fourth and enjoyed a four-pitch inning in the sixth.

It was only when the FerryHawks used four two-out singles in the seventh that they finally cracked the scoring column. Horrell (6-8) exited after tying career-highs with 6.2 innings and six strikeouts.

Denny Bentley needed one pitch to record a fly out to end the seventh and returned to handle a scoreless eighth.

Oliver Garcia took care of the ninth in scoreless fashion as the Revs rolled to the lopsided victory.

Several Revs enjoyed big nights at the plate, led by Martin Jr who went 4-for-6 with four RBI and three runs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while also stealing his 76th bag, fifth most in league history. Wiel was also 4-for-6 while Rhinesmith reached base four out of five times.

York's 14 runs marked their highest total since a 15-5 win on July 26 at Hagerstown and their highest total at home since a 14-4 victory vs Staten Island on July 5. The Revs' 17 hits were their highest total since a 19-hit attack on July 11 at Long Island and their biggest output at home since racking up 19 knocks on July 5.

Notes: McDermott's homer was also his 150th hit of the season with York as he becomes the 11th player in Revs history to pile up 150 hits in a season and the first since 2019 (Isaias Tejeda, Welington Dotel). After recording four outs in Wednesday's game, Bentley has now allowed just one earned run on six hits in 16.2 innings over his last 15 appearances since July 25. The Revs improve to 76-45, tying the 2016 team for third-most victories in franchise history, three shy of the record of 79 (2012) with four games to play in the regular season. York has already established its highest winning percentage in a season all-time as the current .628 mark tops the previous record of .589 set in 2011. The Revs play their final regular season home game Thursday as RHP Chris Vallimont faces Tyler Ras at 6:30 p.m. It is Discover Downtown Night presented by Downtown, Inc. and a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

