'Stormers in the Hunt

August 25, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The third quarter of the Atlantic League season in 2022 has turned out to be one of the best stretches in franchise history.

It came under drastic circumstances.

The Barnstormers were primed for a second half run. All the elements seemed in place with some upgrades having been made to the club late in the first half.

Lancaster returned home after dropping the first game of the new half in York. In the process of scoring the decisive runs in the bottom of the eighth on July 6, center fielder LeDarious Clark, racing for second on a hit-and-run play arrived at the bag at the instant that Revs second baseman was heading for the ball. Clark was forced to slide late, and his ankle took the brunt of the impact, causing a serious injury that would sideline him for the bulk of the season.

Five days later, starting catcher Colton Shaver's contract was purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays, and the big man was headed to Class AAA Buffalo. The very next game, slugger Kelly Dugan, while tracking a routine fly ball to shallow right, felt something pop in his left foot. He made the catch and immediately came out of the game. He, too, would be missing for much of the remainder of the season.

Just a couple days after that, the New York Mets called and purchased the contract of ace starter Brooks Hall, who was 2-1 with a 2.20 ERA.

However, through all of this, the Barnstormers were dominating. They reeled off eight straight wins and 11 of 12 from July 6-19. Over that span, the club outscored its opposition by a 2:1 margin, 94-47, despite missing three of its four middle-of-the-lineup hitters.

That run was at the peak of Melvin Mercedes' streak (see separate article). Andretty Cordero continued to contribute at the steady pace he has all year. Shawon Dunston, Jr. batted .440 in that 12-game stretch, driving in 12 runs and scoring 15. Trayvon Robinson hit five homers and knocked home 19.

Lancaster filled in the gaping holes nicely, and the club rolled into first place.

Then, the team went over a speed bump. It dropped the final two games of a six-game home series against Charleston, then lost two of three in York, the last game being a hard-fought, 12-11, extra-inning loss. Southern Maryland extended its year-long spell over the Barnstormers and took two before the third game was washed out. Suddenly, the Barnstormers found themselves back in second place for a couple of days with a six-game road trip ahead.

Undaunted, the 'Stormers went on another roll. The club took three straight at Staten Island and matched it with three in a row at York. They came back home and notched three more wins against the Ferryhawks for a season-high nine-game winning streak and 12 out of 13.

That stretch saw other main contributors. Jake Hoover knocked in 10. Anthony Peroni got hot at the plate. Newcomer Arial Sandoval hit safely in 21 of his first 22 games. The Barnstormers got the clutch hits and the good pitching. They made the plays.

With a record of 28-15 and a 3 Â½ game lead the Barnstormers are entering the home stretch of their schedule. The remaining home schedule of games is as follows:

8/25: vs. Long Island

9/13: vs. York

9/14: vs. York

9/15: vs. York

9/16: vs. Southern MD

9/17: vs. Southern MD

9/18: vs. Southern MD

Be here at Clipper Magazine Stadium to cheer the Barnstormers on in person as they make a push for the Playoffs!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.