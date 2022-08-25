Revolution Brings Back Sensory Friendly Night

August 25, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today the return of its Sensory Friendly Night. Scheduled for next Wednesday, August 31, the evening is designed to welcome people with sensory sensitivities, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, for whom the usual audio and visual elements of a professional baseball game make it difficult to attend and enjoy the event.

For that evening's 6:30 p.m. matchup against the Staten Island FerryHawks, the Revolution will lower the volume of announcements and music played over PeoplesBank Park's sound system, limit the number of announcements and videos played, and give Cannonball Charlie the night off - his celebratory cannon, fired for home runs and wins, will stay quiet.

The Revolution will also designate a portion of the ballpark's skybox level as a "quiet area" for attendees who need to take a break in a space with even fewer stimuli.

Team officials said Sensory Friendly Night aligns with the Revolution's goals and commitment to the community.

"Our ultimate goal to make PeoplesBank Park the most welcoming place in York," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "For our neighbors with sensory sensitivities, typical baseball games by their nature are not welcoming. We're hoping this is an evening when those neighbors and their friends and families can enjoy a night out and the joy of baseball, which is, of course, at the core of any experience at our ballpark."

Tickets for the Wednesday, August 31, game are available at www.yorkrevolution.com, in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park, or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.