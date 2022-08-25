Lexington Blanks High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Four Lexington pitchers combined to shutout the High Point Rockers Thursday night in front of a crowd of 2,636 at Truist Point. The Rockers were held to four hits and were only able to advance four runners to second base.

The loss leaves the Rockers with a 58-53 overall record and a 19-26 mark in the second half of the Atlantic League season.

Lexington starter Jose Santamaria (W, 2-1) kept the Rockers scoreless through his five innings of work while High Point starter Craig Stem (L, 5-5) was pitching to contact but keeping the Legends from scoring.

Lexington broke the ice in the fourth when Manual Geraldo reached on an infield single and moved to second on a walk to catcher Henderson Perez. DH Jesus Tavarez singled to bring home Geraldo with the first run of the game. The Legends added two runs in the fifth when Courtney Hawkins led off the frame with a single and moved to second on a walk to Isaias Tejeda. Tillman Pugh singled to score one run and Geraldo's infield out scored a second as the Legends took a 3-0 lead. High Point reliever Bryce Hensley came on in the sixth and allowed a lead-off homer to Montrell Marshall in the eighth as Lexington went up 4-0.

Michael Russell had a pair of hits and was able to reach second on both occasions before being stranded. Zander Wiel reached second on a single and misplayed ball in the outfield to start the seventh but only advanced as far as third on Ben Aklinski's single. Aklinski then stole second to become the fourth Rocker to get into scoring position. Aklinski's single in the seventh was High Point's final hit of the night.

Hawkins finished with three hits for the Legends while Russell was the only Rocker with two hits.

High Point will start a three-game series with Gastonia on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers will send righty Mitch Atkins (0-0, 6.35 ERA) out to face Gastonia's Zack Godley (3-0, 5.28 ERA). Friday's game will be followed by a fireworks show as fans are invited to watch the show from the field.

