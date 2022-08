Blue Crabs' Comeback Falls Short in 6-4 Loss

(York PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in the rubber match of the series against the York Revolution on Thursday night. Daryl Thompson (L, 12-3) ran into trouble in the second inning, surrendering five runs. The Blue Crabs clawed their way back within one, but ultimately fell, 6-4.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Daryl Thompson allowed five runs on five hits in the second inning. With runners on first and second, Yefri Perez drilled a double into the left field corner, scoring Melky Mesa to give York a 1-0 lead. With runners still on second and third, Jhon Nunez ripped a single into center, scoring two runs, to give York a 3-0 lead. With Nunez on first, Troy Stokes Jr. slammed a two-run homer over the wall in left, giving the Revs a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs quickly responded. With Michael Baca on second base, David Harris knocked a single into left field, scoring Baca to cut the deficit to 5-1.

In the fourth inning, Zach Collier singled and came around to score on an error, cutting York's lead to 5-2. Later in the inning, Jared Walker roped a single into right before Ian Yetsko smashed a two-run home run over the wall in left, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

From there, the Blue Crabs' bats were quiet. Courtney Mack (W, 2-1) exited the game after five and two-thirds innings, while the bullpen dominated.

The score remained 5-4 until the seventh inning, when Elmer Reyes hit a sacrifice fly, giving the Revs a 6-4 lead.

Jim Fuller (Sv. 16) entered the game in the ninth inning. Fuller allowed a bunt single to Jack Sundberg, extending his on-base streak to 27 games. From there, Fuller retired the side, securing a 6-4 victory for the Revs.

The Blue Crabs look to get back on track as they take on York for three more games at home. Southern Maryland sends Alex Merithew to the mound for the series opener tomorrow at 6:35 pm.

