Gastonia Honey Hunters Break 22-Year-Old Atlantic League Record

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters continue to make history as they have broken the record for most stolen bases in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). This achievement, along with clinching their spot in the South Division Championship, comes in only their second year as an organization.

The previous record was 265 stolen bases by the Somerset Patriots in their 2000 season in a total of 140 games. The Gastonia Honey Hunters currently hold 266 stolen bases within 110 games of the 2022 season. There are 22 regular season games remaining.

During their 11-2 win against the Charleston Dirty Birds, the Honey Hunters achieved three stolen bases. This is Gastonia's 75th win of the season. The record was secured by Cole Freeman as he stole second base during the third inning.

"Anytime you are the one to break a record that has been there for a while, it is a pretty cool feeling, but this is a team record. I wish it could have been one of the other guys that have 50 stolen bases because they deserve it. But I think it speaks a lot on how much this team loves to get after it on the bases as well as put pressure on the defense," says Cole Freeman, who was recently brought onto the Gastonia Honey Hunters as an infielder. Freeman has already played a significant role in the teams' victories with three stolen bases under his belt in the short time he has been with the team.

"From the very beginning of the last off-season, speed was certainly a factor of ours. It's great to see the guys buy into playing an aggressive style of the game and break the Atlantic League's team stolen base record," says Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The South Division Championship starts Tuesday, September 20 at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, NC.

