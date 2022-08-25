Revs Pinch Back as Rivera Dominates Crabs

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs had another gritty one-run battle on Wednesday evening at PeoplesBank Park as this time York came out on top, 3-2 thanks to seven shutout innings from Eduardo Rivera.

Both teams threatened multiple times as the game remained scoreless into the sixth.

The Crabs got two on with one out in the top of the second inning, but a broken bat line drive resulted in a double play escape for Rivera.

The Revs got two on with one away in the bottom of the fourth after a Telvin Nash single off the right field fence and a Nellie Rodriguez walk, but a ground ball to third resulted in an inning-ending double play for the Blue Crabs. Nash's one-out single was the first hit York could manage on the night against Crabs lefty Alsis Herrera.

Tensions rose in the top of the fifth after Blue Crabs first baseman Jared Walker, leading off the top of the inning, made a late time call at the plate which appeared to upset Rivera. The fireballing righty got him swinging on the next pitch, and Walker swiftly charged toward him after words were exchanged. Benches cleared and Walker was ejected. After the delay to sort things out as both teams had gathered near the pitcher's mound, Rivera gave up two hits later in the inning but stranded two after another strikeout ended the frame.

Herrera continued to cruise for Southern Maryland into the sixth inning, but Rodriguez finally broke the tie with a line drive home run over the Arch Nemesis with two outs, putting York ahead 1-0 on his 18th of the year.

Rivera quickly found himself in trouble in the seventh after surrendering a leadoff walk and a bunt single. He retired the next three with a strikeout on a two-strike foul bunt by Matt Hibbert, followed by a groundout and a flyout.

Rivera (7-3) finished seven shutout innings with seven hits allowed, just two walks, and a Revs career-high nine strikeouts.

The first two reached for the Revs in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Yefri Perez and Jhon Nunez. Both moved up on a sacrifice bunt from Josue Herrera, and JC Encarnacion was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Elmer Reyes drove a ball to the warning track in right center, allowing Perez to come across and score on a sacrifice fly, bringing the Revs lead to 2-0.

The Blue Crabs once again got two on to start the inning in the eighth, this time against reliever Brett de Geus who was greeted with a walk and a single. De Geus struck out the next two before Zach Collier drove an opposite field RBI double to put Southern Maryland on the board, cutting the lead to 2-1. Roniel Raudes relieved de Geus, striking out Ian Yetsko on three pitches to end the threat.

York produced a huge insurance run in the eighth against reliever Patrick Baker, courtesy of a two-out rally that began with a double to deep right by Troy Stokes Jr. Nunez plated Stokes Jr. with a single to center as Stokes Jr. beat the throw home to add to York's lead and make it 3-1.

Two more reached to start the ninth inning against York closer Jim Fuller with a run scoring on a ground out, but Fuller got Braxton Lee to ground out to second to end the game and snap the Revs' four-game losing skid, securing his 15th save of the season and Revs franchise record 44th of his York career.

York will look to win the series and end the 12-game homestand on a high note with Courtney Mack taking the ball against Daryl Thompson on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. It is a Throwback Thursday (70s) with tickets on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Rivera's outing is his longest since going seven shutout innings on the road at Southern Maryland on June 30. His nine strikeouts surpass his previous Revs career-best of eight in a complete game win vs. Southern Maryland on September 21, 2021. Rodriguez' home run is the 43rd of his Revs career, moving past Jason Aspito for eighth on the franchise's all-time list. Rodriguez walked twice, pushing his season total to 96 free passes, nine shy of Nash's Atlantic League single-season record of 105 set in 2019. Melky Mesa doubled in the sixth for the 96th double of his Revs career, four shy of joining Andres Perez and Isaias Tejeda in the Revs' 100-double club.

