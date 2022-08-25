Record-Breaking Season Continues for the Gastonia Honey Hunters

August 25, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Gastonia Honey Hunters News Release







GASTONIA, NC - August 24, 2022 The Gastonia Honey Hunters have broken yet another Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) record during their Wednesday night game against the Charleston Dirty Birds. This was their 75th win of the season and continues their spot at the top of the ALPB.

Jake Skole, an outfielder for the Honey Hunters, has become the first player to have back-to-back 20-20 seasons in the Atlantic League. A 20-20 season means a player has achieved 20 or more home runs and 20 or more stolen bases during a regular season. When this is accomplished, the player becomes a part of the "20-20 Club."

Skole racked up 23 home runs and 30 stolen bases during the 2021 season with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. As of Wednesday, August 24, Skole has 20 home runs and 24 stolen bases for the 2022 season.

When asked about this accomplishment, Jake Skole shared his mindset on the game, "Swing to do damage. Always shoot your bullets, you only get three of them, use them. Run to cause havoc. Error on the side of aggression. Make them make plays."

Another outfielder for the Honey Hunters, Zach Jarrett, is on track to becoming a member of the 20-20 Club with 18 home runs and 29 stolen bases so far for the 2022 season.

The South Division Championship starts Tuesday, September 20 at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, NC.

Click here for details about the South Division Championship: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2022playoffs

Click here for the full 2022 Season Schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/game-schedule

