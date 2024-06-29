Stormers Hammer Ducks

June 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Justin Farmer and Jordan Howard each launched a pair of home runs, and the Lancaster Stormers set a pile of season records in a 14-2 rout of the Long Island Ducks Saturday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The game was halted in the top of the ninth inning with two outs left on the night.

Farmer was 4-for-5 with a grand slam, a solo shot, and RBI single and a double. He had a chance for club history but struck out with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to remain at six RBI for the night. On the other hand, Howard started slowly, striking out his first two trips. The shortstop singled in the fourth inning, then drilled a three-run homer in the sixth and a solo shot in the eighth.

Damon Dues added four hits, including his third homer in five games. Niko Hulsizer contributed two singles and a double while Jack Conley had three singles and drew a walk.

Overall, Lancaster set season highs with 14 runs and 19 hits. The club amassed 37 total bases, also the top total on the season.

Long Island actually scored the first run as Jackie Bradley, Jr. laced a line drive onto the right field picnic deck off Max Green (4-4) in the top of the first inning. With one out in the bottom of the frame, Dues and Hulsizer rapped out back-to-back singles off Daniel Corcino (2-4). Hulsizer moved up on a wild pitch. With two outs, Joseph Carpenter smacked a grounder up the middle. Second baseman Scott Kelly got there but made a wild off balance throw as two runs scored.

Lancaster never looked back. Farmer's first homer made it 3-1, and Dues added an RBI single later in the second. Farmer blooped an RBI single to center in the fifth for a 5-1 edge. That was neutralized by Aaron Antonini's leadoff long ball in the top of the fourth, but Dues connected with one out in the home fourth. After a throwing error by third baseman Zach Racusin kept the inning alive, Farmer put the game out of reach with his grand slam to left.

Green worked six innings, yielding six hits and two runs for the win.

Noah Bremer (5-3) will make the start on Sunday afternoon at 3:00. Long Island will counter with right-hander Bobby Vath (0-0). Fans may tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 3:00.

NOTES: Howard's other career two-homer game also came at Clipper Magazine Stadium in July of 2021 when he played for Gastonia...The bottom three in the lineup were a combined 10-for-14 with four homers and 10 RBI...Long Island had a runner at second with two outs when the game ended.

Game Date: 06/29/2024

Long Island Ducks 2 AT Lancaster Stormers 14

YTD YTD

Long Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Encarnacion, J RF 4 0 0 0 .231 Loehr, T 3B 6 1 0 0 .266

Bradley Jr, J CF 4 1 2 1 .337 Dues, D 2B 6 2 4 2 .347

Dearden, T LF 3 0 1 0 .367 Hulsizer, N LF 5 2 3 0 .393

Sisco, C 1B 4 0 0 0 .240 Martin, M DH 5 1 0 0 .000

Antonini, A C 3 1 1 1 .278 Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 1 1 .288

Mead, J PH 1 0 0 0 .000 Howard, G RF 4 2 1 0 .275

James, J P 0 0 0 0 .000 Farmer, J CF 5 3 4 6 .239

Racusin, Z 3B 4 0 1 0 .243 Conley, J C 4 1 3 0 .260

Higgins, K SS 4 0 1 0 .233 Howard, J SS 5 2 3 4 .225

Waite, J C,DH 2 0 0 0 .118

Kelly, S 2B 4 0 2 0 .253

33 2 8 2 44 14 19 13

Long Island 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 7 2

Lancaster 2 2 1 5 0 3 0 1 x - 14 19 2

2B--Racusin, Z 3B (3), Hulsizer, N LF (2), Howard, G RF (14), Farmer, J CF

(10). HR--Bradley Jr, J CF (4), Antonini, A C (5), Dues, D 2B (3), Farmer,

J CF 2 (5), Howard, J SS 2 (3). RBI--Bradley Jr, J CF (15), Antonini, A C

(22), TOTALS 2 (0), Dues, D 2B 2 (8), Carpenter, J 1B (40), Farmer, J CF

6 (23), Howard, J SS 4 (10), TOTALS 13 (0). HP--Dearden, T LF (3),

Hulsizer, N LF (1). SB--Dearden, T LF (2), Loehr, T 3B (10). E--Racusin, Z

3B (1), Kelly, S 2B (6), Howard, J SS (1), Stuka, T P (1).

LOB--Long Island 9, Lancaster 11. DP--D. Dues(2B) - T. Loehr(3B) - J.

Carpenter(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Long Island

Corcino, D (L,2-4) 4.0 14 10 5 1 5 3 5.53

Guerrero, M 2.0 2 3 3 1 4 1 6.52

Pinto, W 1.0 0 0 0 2 2 0 3.72

James, J 1.0 3 1 1 0 2 1 9.75

8 19 14 9 4 13 5

Lancaster

Green, M (W,4-4) 6.0 6 2 2 3 8 2 5.63

Stuka, T 2.0 1 0 0 0 2 0 2.21

Nogosek, S 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 4.63

8.1 8 2 2 3 11 2

WP--Corcino, D (3). HB--Pinto, W (1), Green, M (3). SO--Encarnacion, J,

Bradley Jr, J 2, Dearden, T, Sisco, C 3, Antonini, A, Racusin, Z, Higgins,

K, Kelly, S, Loehr, T 2, Dues, D, Hulsizer, N, Martin, M 3, Carpenter, J 2,

Farmer, J, Conley, J, Howard, J 2. BB--Encarnacion, J, Waite, J 2, Martin,

M, Carpenter, J, Howard, G, Conley, J. BF--Corcino, D 28 (252), Guerrero, M

9 (90), Pinto, W 6 (47), James, J 6 (67), Green, M 28 (220), Stuka, T 7

(91), Nogosek, S 2 (50). P-S--Corcino, D 91-61, Guerrero, M 45-26, Pinto, W

35-20, James, J 20-13, Green, M 110-65, Stuka, T 30-19, Nogosek, S 10-8.

T--3:05. A--4102

Game called due to rain with one out TOP 9.

Weather: Cloudy, warm

Plate Umpire - Bill Reuter, Field Umpire #1 - Ian Pittenger, Field Umpire #3 - Jason Smith

