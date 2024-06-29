Revs Drop Opener at Southern Maryland

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution dropped their series opener to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 7-3 on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

York trailed the entire way after falling behind early.

Southern Maryland plated two runs in the first on four singles. Anthony Ray sliced a two-run knock to left, driving in the game's first two runs.

That lead doubled with a pair of unearned runs off York starter Michael Horrell (2-3) in the third as a walk and an error set the table. Following an advancement on a passed ball, runs scored on a Miles Williams ground out and on a wild pitch as it became a 4-0 game.

Crabs starter Shawn Semple retired 10 straight after allowing a leadoff double to Matt McDermott to open the game. Donovan Casey ended that streak of hitters retired with a one-out walk in the fourth. After stealing second and advancing on an error, Casey scored on David Washington's league-leading 60th RBI, a ground out to get the Revs on the board with a 4-1 deficit.

Southern Maryland got that run back in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Juan Kelly, making it a 5-1 game.

York battled close in the sixth as Rudy Martin Jr singled to left and Casey slugged an RBI triple to deep right for his 59th RBI, one behind Washington for the league lead. Washington walked to chase Semple (2-6), and Colton Welker greeted reliever Jason Creasy with a sac fly to deep center, plating Casey with his league-leading 57th run scored as the Revs pulled within 5-3.

The sac fly was the first of seven straight hitters retired by Creasy, however, as the setup man went 2.2 innings, preventing the Revs from drawing even.

Southern Maryland added two insurance runs off reliever Will Carter in the eighth, scoring on a Michael Wielansky ground out and on a base hit by Williams.

Endrys Briceno closed it for the Crabs, stranding a pair in a scoreless ninth.

York falls to 37-20, having dropped back-to-back games for the first time since June 9-11. They had lost just once in the previous 13 contests and still own the best record by three wins through 57 games in club history, ahead of the 2014 club.

Notes: McDermott's game-opening double was his league-leading 80th hit. Washington's RBI added to his club record for RBI in a month, now with 34 in the month of June. Welker was ejected by home plate umpire Marty Bauer in the ninth for arguing a strike out assessed due to a pitch timer violation. Jacob Rhinesmith went 2-for-4 and is now 23-for-47 over his last 10 games, good for an average of .489. In addition to his RBI triple and scoring twice, Casey cut down a potential run at home plate, nailing Ray trying to score from third on a fly ball to right in the bottom of the fifth. Denny Bentley worked 1.1 scoreless innings out of the York bullpen. The Revs are 2-2 against the Blue Crabs on the season. York lefty Ethan Lindow (5-4) faces Southern Maryland right hander Garrett Martin (4-3) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.

