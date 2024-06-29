Two-Out Troubles Haunt Ducks in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 14-2 in eight innings (rain) on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Jackie Bradley Jr. put the Ducks on top 1-0 in the first inning with a solo home run to right field off Stormers starter Max Green. The Stormers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first on Joseph Carpenter's two-out RBI infield single plus a throwing error that allowed Niko Hulsizer to score. Justin Farmer's solo homer to right and Damon Dues' two-out RBI single to right in the second plus Farmer's two-out RBI single to center in the third off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino extended Lancaster's lead to 5-1.

Aaron Antonini closed the gap to 5-2 in the fourth with a solo homer down the left field line. However, a five-run bottom of the fourth, highlighted by Dues' solo homer to right and Farmer's two-out grand slam to left, made it a 10-2 ballgame. A two-out, three-run homer to right by Jordan Howard in the sixth and a solo homer to right by Howard in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Green (4-4) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out eight. Corcino (2-4) took the loss, giving up 10 runs (five earned) on 14 hits and a walk in four innings with five strikeouts.

Bradley Jr. led the Ducks offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run. Scott Kelly chipped in with two hits as well.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Bobby Vath (0-0, 6.55) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Noah Bremer (5-3, 4.80).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 2, to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

