Rockers Blank Dirty Birds, 5-0

June 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, behind six innings of shutout pitching by Cooper Casad, shut out the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-0 in the second game of the series at Truist Point on Saturday night.

Casad (W, 1-0), coming off Tommy John surgery that kept him off the mound for two years, has now thrown 11 innings this season without allowing a run or a walk.

The Rockers tallied their first run in the third inning after Ryan Grotjohn laced an RBI double to score DJ Burt who had drawn a walk from Charleston starter Adrian Almeida (L, 2-1).

Ben Aklinski smacked a homer in the sixth inning to give High Point a 2-0 advantage over Charleston. It was Aklinski's 13th home run of the season, and tied him with Zander Wiel for the team lead.

High Point scored three more runs in the eighth inning to put the game away. Jake Washer hit an RBI single to score Aklinski who drew a walk. Charleston pitcher Gerald Ogando walked the bases loaded and Colin Moran was able to score after Clayton Mehlbauer was hit by a pitch. The last run came when DJ Burt beat out a potential double play ball for a fielder's choice.

Casad (W, 1-0) left after six innings, having allowed three hits while striking out five. Relievers Jacob Edwards, Ryan Meisinger and Jameson McGrane combined to hold the Dirty Birds hitless over the final three innings while striking out six.

The final game of the series between the High Point Rockers and the Charleston Dirty Birds is slated for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday.

