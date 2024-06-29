Revs Come Back to Double up Crabs in Road Victory

June 29, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution battled back for a 4-2 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The first half North Division champion Revs improve to 38-20 with the win, continuing a franchise best through 58 games, and will go for a series win on Sunday.

Southern Maryland grabbed an early lead in the first inning on Miles Williams' RBI infield single, while the Revs were silenced offensively through the first five innings, managing just two hits off Crabs starter Garrett Martin.

York starter Ethan Lindow kept it a 1-0 game into the sixth as the lefty was met with three hits (two infield singles) by his first seven batters faced, but did not allow another hit until the seventh.

The offense awoke in the top of the sixth when Ciaran Devenney slugged a leadoff triple to deep center, and Rudy Martin Jr lined a game-tying RBI single to left to even things at 1-1.

York took the lead an inning later as Jacob Rhinesmith greeted reliever Cody Thompson with a line drive double to right and scored as Trey Martin drilled his own double down the left field line for a 2-1 lead. After a walk to Kobe Kato, a wild pitch advanced both runners, and with one out Devenney drove a sac fly to deep center, plating Martin to make it a 3-1 game.

Lindow's string of eight consecutive hitters retired ended as Aaron Hill led off the bottom of the seventh with a homer to left, and Ian Yetsko singled to center, chasing Lindow with the lead cut to 3-2. A wild pitch advanced the tying run to second, but Nelvin Correa struck out all three batters faced to preserve the lead.

Martin Jr (3-for-4) led off the eighth with a double to left and stole his third base of the night. With the infield drawn in, Donovan Casey chopped an RBI single over shortstop, tying teammate David Washington for the league lead with 60 RBI and providing the insurance run with a 4-2 lead.

Frankie Bartow fired a perfect eighth and Matt Turner worked a scoreless ninth for his sixth save, as three Revs relievers combined to record the final nine outs without allowing a hit.

Lindow (6-4) earned his fourth straight win, allowing just two runs over six-plus innings. He has allowed just five runs in 17.0 innings over his last three starts, good for a 2.65 ERA over that stretch.

Notes: Martin Jr now leads the league with 36 steals and moves into sixth on the Revs single-season stolen base list. It was his third game of three steals this season. Rhinesmith (2-for-4) is now 19-for-37, hitting better than .500 on a current eight-game hitting streak. York will go for the series win on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. with LHP Aaron Fletcher (4-2, 4.83) facing Southern Maryland right hander Daryl Thompson (2-8, 6.04) who is going for his 100th Atlantic League win. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.