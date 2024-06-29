Lexington Legends Announce Exciting All American Bash on July 3rd and 4th

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are thrilled to invite fans to the All American Bash, a spectacular two-day celebration on July 3rd and 4th, at Legends Field. This patriotic event promises fun-filled activities, live music, giveaways, and stunning fireworks displays as we celebrate Independence Day and America's favorite pastime.

July 3rd: The festivities will kick off on July 3rd with an exhilarating game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Gates open at 5:45 PM, and the first pitch will be thrown at 6:45 PM. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable post-game fireworks show lighting up the night sky.

July 4th: On July 4th, the celebration continues with a special hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 5:45 PM. The game, starting at 6:45 PM, will be followed by live music from the renowned Goodwin Brothers. The evening will culminate in Lexington's largest fireworks display, offering a dazzling conclusion to the Independence Day festivities.

All American Buffet: Don't miss out on the All American Buffet in the Lexington Lounge. For just $35, fans can enjoy a delicious spread that includes burgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese, cookies, chips, soda, and water for two hours. This offer also includes a game ticket, making it the perfect way to enjoy the evening's events. Limited tickets available.

Join us for the Lexington Legends All American Bash to celebrate Independence Day and America's favorite pastime.

Tickets and Additional Information: Tickets for the All American Bash are available now. Visit www.lexingtonlegends.com.

