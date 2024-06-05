Stormers, Boxcars Rained Out

June 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Wednesday evening's scheduled game between the Lancaster Stormers and Hagerstown Flying Boxcars was postponed due to persistent heavy rains in Lancaster.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 6. The first game will begin at 4:00, and the second will start at 7:00 or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener, whichever is later. Both games will be seven innings.

Lancaster will send left-hander Max Green (1-3) and right-hander Jack Labosky to the hill to start the respective games. For Hagerstown, it will be right-hander Marvin Gorgas (1-1) and southpaw Mike Kickham (3-2).

Both games will be carried live on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball, starting at 4:00.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.