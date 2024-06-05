Ducks to Welcome Record 9 Millionth Fan

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks are slated to welcome their 9 millionth fan through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark during the team's upcoming homestand from June 18-20 against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

"We are very excited and proud to reach this milestone," said Ducks General Manager Sean Smith. "We are tremendously appreciative of our fan base for their unwavering support of Ducks baseball."

Long Island will become the first club in Atlantic League history to reach the 9 millionth fan milestone despite having begun play in the league's third year of existence (2000). The Ducks are also currently the Atlantic League's all-time leader in sold out crowds with 707 and have led the Atlantic League in attendance 17 times. Additionally, the team has led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance during each of the past three seasons.

The lucky 9 millionth fan to enter the gates will be recognized in a number of ways during the game. Ducks charter sponsor P.C. Richard & Son will be involved in the celebration. The lucky 9 millionth fan will receive a $1,000 gift card to use at any P.C. Richard & Son location. A representative from P.C. Richard & Son will be in attendance to deliver the prize. The Ducks will present the lucky fan with a jersey featuring "9 Million" as the name on the back and the number "24", representing the 2024 season. Additionally, the fan will receive upgraded VIP tickets for the game, the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and a 2024 Ducks team-signed baseball.

"We are thrilled to be a charter sponsorship partner of the Long Island Ducks," said P.C. Richard & Son President & CEO Gregg Richard. "This partnership reflects our continued commitment to supporting local sports and our local community. The Ducks have a rich history of bringing families and fans together. As a local, family-owned business with our own history of over 100 years, we are proud to contribute to that legacy!"

Tickets to these games, and all Ducks home games, are now available. They can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

