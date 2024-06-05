Fast Start Helps Rockers Top Ducks

(High Point, N.C.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 7-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Truist Point.

High Point grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on Ben Aklinski's sacrifice fly to center. A four-run second inning off Ducks starter Daniel Corcino extended the host's lead to five, with Evan Edwards' two-run single and sac flies from Colin Moran and Connor Owings doing the damage. Ryan Grotjohn's RBI single to right in the fifth made it a 6-0 ballgame.

Chance Sisco got the Ducks on the scoreboard in the sixth with a two-run home run to left-center field off Rockers starter Jonah Scolaro. Grotjohn's second RBI single of the night pushed High Point's advantage to 7-2 in the seventh.

Scolaro (2-0) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Corcino (2-3) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs on five hits and five walks in three innings with three strikeouts.

Sisco led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (0-1, 4.43) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Ryan Weiss (2-3, 4.93).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 11, to begin another three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). As fans exit the ballpark following the game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from Francesco's Trattoria East Islip. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

