Dirty Birds Fall to York 3-1

June 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds dropped game two against the Revolution 3-1. The Birds were scoreless until Jared Carr hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning. Their first hit did not come until the fourth inning when Tillman Pugh singled up the middle.

Mack Lemieux is handed his second loss of the season. The left-handed starter pitched six innings and allowed three runs off six hits and one walk. He fanned two batters. University of Charleston graduate, Seth Nightingale, pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Dirty Birds.

York's Michael Horrell earned his second win of the season after pitching six scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Dirty Birds host York tomorrow for Game 4 of the 3-game series. Charleston is in the middle of a nine-game home stand that ends on Thursday June 13.

