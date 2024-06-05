Christian Capuano Named ALPB May Player of the Month

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has recently named Staten Island's very own Christian Capuano as the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for May of 2024. It has been a historic season so far for Cap, as his dominance so far is one of the leading catalysts for the Staten Island FerryHawks resurgence as one of the Atlantic League's elite teams.

The hard throwing right hander posted a stellar 5-1 record throughout the month combined with 32.2 innings pitched. Capuano dazzled with an impressive 2.48 ERA, a 2.17 opponent batting average, and 38 strikeouts in the month, propelling him third in the entire Atlantic League in strikeouts and ERA. On top of this, his five wins collected on the month establish Capuano as the league leader in wins for a pitcher on the season so far.

"Cap has done an outstanding job at attacking hitters and being able to create swing and miss and his numbers have shown that. His success has also been a huge reason our team is in the situation it's in fighting for a spot at the top of our division. Been fun to watch."

- Staten Island FerryHawks Pitching Coach Johnny Barbato

Capuano is in his third year with the Staten Island FerryHawks dating back to 2022, where he only appeared in two games for the club. It was in year two in which the Vernon, New Jersey native truly broke out, combining for 118 strikeouts, 117.2 innings pitched and a 10-4 record through 22 games. His excellence has given him the illustrious title as the very first Staten Island FerryHawks to record 10 wins within a single season.

Capuano looks to continue his remarkable season in his next start against Gastonia. The FerryHawks currently sit at 20-15 and are looking to make a playoff push throughout the following months.

