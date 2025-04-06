FerryHawks Tab New Pitching Coach for 2025

April 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island FerryHawks are turning to a seasoned veteran to bring both experience and leadership to their 2025 roster. The team announced Friday the signing of Nate Roe, who joins the FerryHawks as a player-pitching coach, making him the first player-coach in franchise history.

Roe, a right-handed pitcher, enters his 12th season in independent baseball and his seventh in the Atlantic League, bringing a wealth of knowledge and a competitive edge to Staten Island. He broke into the league in 2016 with the New Britain Bees and has since pitched for the Somerset Patriots - prior to them becoming a Yankees affiliate - and the Charleston Dirty Birds.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the new pitching coach for the Staten Island FerryHawks while also continuing my playing career," said Roe. "This unique position allows me to share my experience and passion for the game while still being an active part of the team on the field. I look forward to contributing to the development of our players and working together to achieve a Championship season."

As the FerryHawks gear up for the 2025 season, Roe's experience will serve as a steady anchor in a league known for its competitive edge and ever-evolving rosters.

"Nate is a true professional who knows this league inside and out," said FerryHawks manager, Mark Minicozzi. "His ability to still compete on the mound while mentoring our staff is a massive asset. He brings a coach's mindset with a competitor's fire."

With Opening Day on the horizon, Staten Island just got a whole lot stronger - on the field and in the clubhouse.

