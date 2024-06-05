Rockers Top Ducks, 7-2

June 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers left-hander Jonah Scolaro shut down the Long Island Ducks offense on Wednesday night as the Rockers took game two of the series by a 7-2 final. Scolaro (W, 2-0) tossed 6.2 innings, yielded just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Scolaro's strong effort on the mound was supported by the Rockers' offense which scored five runs in the first two innings off Long Island starter Daniel Corcino (L, 2-2).

The Rockers tallied a run in the first when Ben Aklinski hit a sac fly to score Martin Figueroa who had drawn a lead-off walk.

High Point posted four more runs in the second off Corcino. Ryan Grotjohn and D.J. Burt started the frame with singles and Corcino walked Figueroa to load the bases. A single by Evan Edwards brought home two runs before back-to-back sac flies from Colin Moran and Connor Owings finished off the inning.

Grotjohn singled home a run in the fifth and another in the seventh to complete High Point's scoring.

Scolaro did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning. Long Island's only runs came with two outs in the sixth when Scolaro walked Ryan McBroom and gave up a two-run homer to Chance Sisco that cut the Rockers lead to 5-2.

Reliever Austin Ross replaced Scolaro and did not allow a run in his inning of work. Braeden Ogle came on with two outs in the eighth and earned a four-out save, his first of the season.

The High Point Rockers advanced to 23-14 and the Long Island Ducks slipped to 17-20. The Rockers remain a game behind South Division-leading Gastonia (24-13) which swept a doubleheader from Staten Island on Wednesday.

Game Three of the series between the Rockers and Ducks is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday.

