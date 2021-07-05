Storm Swamp Sixers 11-3

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino dropped a clunker at Lake Elsinore 11-3 on Friday night at The Diamond on Friday night. The 66ers took a 2-0 lead in the second but the Storm (25-27) evened the six-game set at two-games apiece by peppering the reigning Low-A West Pitcher of the Week Jose Salvador (3-2) for ten earned runs over 3.2IP.

The 66ers (24-27) jumped in front against Storm starter Dwayne Matos in the second when Carlos Reina drew a leadoff walk and then Jose Guzman, 0-for-13 in the series to that point, drilled a two-run homer to right field. The round-tripper was Guzman's third homer of the year. The Sixers loaded the bases with one out with an opportunity to pour it one against Matos but he coaxed an inning ending double play. The Storm unloaded offensively over the next few frames tying the game with two in the bottom of the second then pushing five runs across in the third. The Storm added three more in the fourth running the tally to ten earned runs against Salvador who had had allowed just twelve earned runs in total the first two month of the season. Edwin Yon did provide a bright spot with a no-doubt homer off Storm reliever Carlos Guarate (1-2) to left in the sixth; it was Yon's second of the year. Every Lake Elsinore batter had at a hit in the game with five batters notching two-hit nights. Caleb Scires and Jose Reyes had two-hit games in the loss for the Sixers.

The series continues Saturday at 6:35 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

