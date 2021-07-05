July 4th Sellout Crowd of 10,877 at Chukchansi Park Watches Grizzlies Stumble 6-1 to Quakes

Fresno, CA - In front of a July 4th sellout crowd of 10,877, the Fresno Grizzlies (34-20) fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-27) 6-1 Sunday night at Chukchansi Park. Despite the loss, Fresno won the series against Rancho Cucamonga, their only meeting in 2021.

The Grizzlies offense was put in hibernation, being held to only five hits. Zac Veen went 2-for-4 with a solo shot in the first. His fourth professional homer landed on the grassy berm in left-center field. Daniel Montano added a single, expanding his hit streak to 14 games. Montano now has the longest hit streak by a Fresno batter this season. Lefty Sam Weatherly (2-5) suffered the decision after five innings of work.

On the other side of the diamond, the Quakes offense shook the scoreboard with six runs on 14 hits. Eddys Leonard highlighted the lineup with four hits, two going for doubles. He drove in a pair and scored once. Sam McWilliams notched two hits, RBI and walks while scoring three times. Wladimir Chalo supported the cause with a three-hit affair. Starter Jimmy Lewis lasted three frames, allowing only one run. He gave way to Hyun-il Choi (5-3), who chucked six scoreless innings. The righty was credited with the victory in both Rancho Cucamonga wins during the six-game set. Both clubs will relish an off-day on Monday before returning to action on Tuesday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF Zac Veen (2-4, HR, RBI, R)

- LF Daniel Montano (1-3, threw out runner at plate)

- RHP Anderson Bido (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- SS Eddys Leonard (4-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Sam McWilliams (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- RHP Hyun-il Choi (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 6 @ San Jose Giants, Fresno RHP Andrew DiPiazza (1-0, 1.17) vs. San Jose LHP Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.24), 6:30 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies defense turned four double plays, a season-high.

This was the first loss for Fresno on the 4th of July since 2014.

