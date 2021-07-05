Inland Empire Declares Victory over Lake Elsinore on Fourth of July

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino celebrated Independence Day with a 7-4 victory over the Lake Elsinore Storm and earned a split of the six-game series in the process. Inland Empire banged out a dozen hits including a solo homer from Edwin Yon, his third consecutive game with a round-tripper.

The 66ers took the lead in the second when D'Shawn Knowles delivered a two-run single to open the scoring. Inland Empire (25-28) made it 3-0 later in the frame when Braxton Martinez drew a base loaded walk against his former St. Louis Univ. teammate Connor Lehmann (0-1). Yon opened the third with an opposite-field shot over the 36-foot-high wall in right making it 4-0; it was his fourth blast of the season. The Sixers added another run in the frame and then Martinez delivered again in the fourth with a two-run single giving Inland Empire a 7-0 advantage. Coleman Crow (2-0) held the Storm down for five shutout innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After an error and a walk to open the frame, Robert Hassell III drilled a two-run double and Euribiel Angeles followed with a two-bagger to make it 7-3. Crow, making only his second pro appearance, allowed two earned runs on five hits, three walks and three Ks; he also picked off two baserunners. Jack Dashwood inherited two on in the sixth but got out of the jam. The UC Santa Barbara product polished off the Storm over the final four frames to earn his second save. Jordy Barley did connect in the seventh with a solo homer, his eighth, as the lone blemish on the day for Dashwood. Knowles, Martinez and Yon all had three-hit games for the Sixers while Knowles added his 14th steal of the season and has yet to be caught.

The 66ers open a home series versus Visalia on Tuesday at 12:00pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

