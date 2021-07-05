Inland Empire Falls to Storm for Second Consecutive Night

July 5, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release







Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino led 5-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth at Lake Elsinore on Saturday but could not stop the Storm offense and eventually fell 8-5. The Storm (26-27) have taken to a 3-2 advantage in the six-game series that culminates on Independence Day.

The Storm opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Jordy Barley bunted for a base hit to open the frame and then scored on the next pitch when Robert Hassell III drilled a RBI double to left. Seminaris righted the ship and dominated over the next five frames. The southpaw striking out a career-best nine batters. Inland Empire (24-28) took a lead in the second when Jose Reyes notched a RBI infield-single to score a run and another came home on a throwing error. The 66ers made it 4-1 in the fourth on Edwin Yon's rocket two-run homer to left off Storm starter Levi Thomas. The dinger was Yon's second in as many days and his third of the season. The Sixers tacked on another run in the sixth on D'Shawn Knowles sac fly making it 5-1. Things went south in the sixth for IE as Seminaris walked Hassell to open the frame and then gave up three hard hit infield singles making it 5-3. Garrett Lawson (2-2) came in and walked a batter to load the bases but appeared to be out of the frame when he got Angel Solarte to fly a ball to left; it was not the third out however as Sixers' LF Jose Reyes fell down and the ball sailed over his head for a three-run double and a 6-5 lead. The Storm padded their lead on a RBI double from Jarryd Dale int the seventh and sac fly for Solarte in the eighth giving him four RBI in the game. Ruben Gallindo (3-2) earned the win for the Storm while Chase Walter nabbed his first save with a perfect ninth. Yon had a double to go along with his homer while Braxton Martinez doubled, singled and drew a walk.

The series concludes Sunday at 2:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.