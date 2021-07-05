Butler Lifts Ports over Giants in 10

July 5, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Ca.- Lawrence Butler drove in Cooper Uhl with a single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Ports to a 3-2 win over the San Jose Giants in front of 3,398 fans on the Fourth of July at Banner Island Ballpark.

The win earned the Ports a split of the six game set and snapped a streak of seven consecutive winning series for the Giants coming into play this week.

Down 2-0 after the top of the second inning, the Ports (23-31) cut into the San Jose lead with a run in the bottom half. Joshwan Wright singled to right-center field to lead off the frame and made it to third on a double by T.J. Schofield-Sam. Danny Bautista then drove Wright home with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth Wright tied the game with his first home run as a professional, a solo blast to left-center field to tie the game at two. Wright went 3-for-3 with two runs scored.

Ports' reliever Jose Mora (3-2) got the win for Stockton pitching a scoreless ninth and tenth, setting the stage for Butler's heroics. Mora and Ed Baram combined to fire five shutout innings in relief of starter Kumar Nambiar.

Ivan Armstrong (4-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing an unearned run on one hit in 2/3 of an inning.

The Ports return to action on Tuesday when they begin a six game series in Modesto with the Nuts, with first pitch at 7:05 pm at John Thurman Field.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.