San Jose Giants Again Sweep Low-A West Weekly Awards

July 5, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release







San Jose, CA - Two San Jose Giants were honored by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances last week in Stockton. Shortstop Marco Luciano was named Player of the Week while starting pitcher Ryan Murphy received the Low-A West Pitcher of the Week. The duo is the second set of Giants to sweep the weekly awards, with right-handed pitcher Wil Jensen and third baseman Casey Schmitt doing so back on June 7-13.

Luciano, the San Francisco Giants top prospect signed in 2018 from the Dominican Republic, continued his hot streak at the plate batting in the middle of the Giants order. His stellar week included four home runs in six games and weekly totals of: .316 avg (6-19 AB), 4 HR and 9 RBI. Luciano now leads the Low-A West with 14 home runs, four more than the next closest hitter.

Murphy, a 5th round pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, was dominant on Saturday as he carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning. The Giants would eventually win 9-0 behind Murphy's strong start (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 SO), moving him to second in the Low-A West in strikeouts with 72.

The San Jose Giants return home to Excite Ballpark this week for six games against the Fresno Grizzlies starting on July 6. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

