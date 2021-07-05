66ers Bullpen Shuts Down Storm 4-3

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino edged the Lake Elsinore Storm 4-3 on Thursday night powered a three-run homer from Caleb Scires and excellent pitching, particularly the bullpen. The victory gave the Sixers a 2-1 lead in the six-game set and saw them improve to 9-6 against the Storm.

The Storm (24-27) took a 1-0 lead versus Jack Kochanowicz (2-1) and the Sixers in the second on Zack Mathis' RBI double to right field. Inland Empire bounced back in the third as Julio De La Cruz walked to open the frame against Lake Elsinore starter Nick Thwaits (0-5). Jose Reyes followed with a singled and two batters later Scires drilled a three-run shot over the wall in right-center for a 3-1 lead; the blast was Scires' sixth dinger of the season. The Storm countered in the bottom of the third on Euribiel Angeles' two run homer, his third of the year tying the game 3-3. In the fourth, Elijah Greene doubled against Thwaits and moved to third on a ground out. De La Cruz then delivered a RBI single to left giving the 66ers a 4-3 lead in what seemed like a game that was about to explode offensively; that was not the case as neither team scored again. After Kochanowicz made it through five innings, Dakota Donovan tossed three one-hit frames out of the pen to smother the Storm. Inland Empire (24-26) turned to Emilker Guzman in the ninth and the righty allowed a one-out double to Gilberto Vizcarra and then wild pitched him to third. Vizcarra finished with three hits. Guzman, proceeded to strike out Zack Mathis and Sean Guilbe to notch his fourth save in four chances. The Sixers' staff did not walk a batter for only the second time this season. The 66ers are now 10-8 in one-run games. Greene and Reyes had two-hit games for the Sixers who are now 6-3 at the Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

