Storm Stop Stars in 2025 Opener

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars' three-game winning streak came to an end as they fell, 3-2, to the Tri-City Storm on Friday night at the Viaero Center.

Easton Pace broke a 2-2 tie 2:11 into the third period with his first USHL goal to hand Lincoln (19-11-0-0) its first loss since Dec. 13.

Tri-City (15-13-2-1) moved into a tie with Sioux City for fourth place in the Western Conference and just five points back of the third-place Stars.

Aiden Janz opened the scoring with his second goal of the season on a breakaway at the 4:30 mark. The puck was worked from behind the Stars' net north off the near boards quicker than the Storm anticipated and Janz sped around the last defender, picked up the puck atop the near-faceoff circle and scored far-post side.

A Stars' defensive zone turnover led to Tri-City's first goal as Lincoln Hjelm poked the puck free from in front of the net to himself and passed it to Ashton Dahms at the right dot to even up the game at the 13:42 mark of the first.

Tri-City didn't wait long once the second period started to take its first lead. Cameron Briere scored from the base of the left-wing circle just 18 seconds into the frame to put the Storm in front.

That lead lasted nearly seven minutes before Gio DiGiulian scored his team-leading 12th goal. After leading the rush north and having his shot denied from the high slot, DiGiulian could not cleanly receive Alex Pelletier's pass off the rebound but found it off a block and stuffed the biscuit into the wide-open net near-post side. DiGiulian has now scored four goals in seven games against Tri-City, tied for the most of any Stars skater.

Pace netted the game-winner in the third when Paul Bloomers shot from just inside the blue line was blocked and bounced to him all alone far-post side. His goal handed the Stars only their second loss in 15 games when scoring first.

The Stars wrap up the weekend road swing at Des Moines Saturday. Lincoln is back home Jan. 10-11 against USA Hockey NTDP. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

