Special Teams Is the Difference - Green Bay Wins 7-4

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Gamblers cruised past the Madison Capitols 6-3 thanks to a pair of goals from both Will Zellers and William Samuelsson at the Resch Center Friday night for Yacht Rock Night and College Night.

Madison's Aiden Long opened the scoring just 1:59 into the first period, but the Gamblers scored three unanswered goals from Zellers, Egor Shilov and Samuelsson to take a 3-1 lead.

The Capitols tied the game early in the second period after goals from Charlie Michaud and Jackson Nevers, but Samuelsson scored his second of the game off assists from Geno Carcone and Niles Benson on the power play to put Green Bay back on top 4-3. Gamblers left winger Vasily Zelenov tallied another goal for Green Bay at the end of the second period, and Cooper Cleaves added an insurance goal 6:04 into the third period to increase the lead to 6-3.

The Capitols scored with under three minutes left in the third after a goal from Sam Kappell, but the Gamblers went back in front by three goals when Zellers slotted home an empty net goal.

Green Bay, which improved to 15-14-1, finished the game 3-for-5 on the power play and killed all three of Madison's power plays. Madison outshot Green Bay 37-30, but Gamblers goaltender Gavin Moffatt stopped 31 of the 34 goals he faced.

The Gamblers will hit the road Saturday to take on the Madison Capitols at 7:05 p.m. at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Green Bay's next home game will be Jan. 10 when the Gamblers take on the Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m. at the Resch Center. The game will be Sportsman's & Trade Workers Night and Bud Night, buy your tickets online at gamblershockey.com.

