Penalty Kill Leads Saints To Win Over Phantoms

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (21-9-0-0, 42 pts) killed all five power plays they faced in a 4-1 win over the Youngstown Phantoms (17-12-0-0, 34 pts) on Friday night.

Almost halfway through the third period, the Saints faced 40 seconds of a 5-on-3 Youngstown power play. The Saints, with a few saves by Jan Špunar and blocks by the penalty killers, held their 3-1 lead intact.

The Saints opened up a 2-0 lead in the first period with Torkel Jennersjö scoring a rebound-goal before Lucas Van Vliet ripped in a power-play goal for his 10th of the season. Jennersjö's goal was set up by a point-shot from Kristian Kostadinski and less than five minutes later, Van Vliet capitalized on the man-advantage. Edison Engle assisted on Van Vliet's tally for his second point in as many games with Dubuque.

Špunar made crucial saves throughout the night at even strength and on the penalty kill, ending the night with 24 saves in his 13th win of the season. He is tied for the league lead in wins and is second with a .920 save percentage.

Youngstown cut the Saints' 2-0 lead in half just 19 seconds into the second period, but Dubuque responded quickly. Ritter Coombs followed a Van Vliet shot up ice and buried a rebound for his sixth of the season at 4:54 of the third. Coombs and Van Vliet each assisted on the other's goal for two-point nights.

The score remained 3-1 through most of the third period and all three third period kills for Dubuque before Josh Giuliani scored an empty-netter for his 10th of the season.

Dubuque completed the three-goal win to open a three-game weekend on Friday night. The Saints return to home ice on Saturday to finish the two-game set against the Phantoms.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.