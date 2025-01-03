Home-And-Home to Start 2025 for Madison

The Capitols kick off the 2025 portion of the schedule with a home-and-home series against in-state opponent Green Bay. The games will be the third and fourth straight against the Gamblers. Green Bay was able to sweep Madison last weekend.

Promotions

Saturday night's home game marks the team's sixth $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light of the season and the first of 2025. Tickets are still available at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Broadcast Information

Friday night's game will be broadcast live on FloHockey. Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FloHockey and on Caps Radio on YouTube. Saturday's game will be broadcasted live by the "Voice of the Capitols," Drew Steele.

Quick Hits

Ajay White's play over his past six appearances have helped him climb to fifth in the USHL in both goals against average and save percentage this season. White went 3-0-1-0 with a goals against average of 1.75 and a save percentage of .938 in December. Over his past ten starts, White is 8-1-1-0 with a .920 save percentage.

Three players have played in every game this season for Madison. Aiden Long, Austin Moline, and Drew Waterfield all enter play this weekend with 26 games played. Madison has had 25 players play in every game throughout a season including one, Matthew McGroarty, who did it two seasons in a row. Last season, Madison had two players end the season with 62 games played, Chris Delaney and Andrew Kuzma.

Ryker Lee and Mason Moe have both been named to the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game. This marks the second consecutive season with Madison having two players named to play in the event, Austin Burnevik and Will Felicio were named to the event last season. The duo are the eighth and ninth Capitols to ever play in the event.

Last weekend marked the first time that the Capitols had gotten swept since November of 2023. Green Bay evened the nine-game season series between the Capitols and Gamblers at two aside. Madison lost both games to Muskegon in the Thanksgiving weekend series in overtime in the 2023 sweep.

