Stampede Score Two Late Goals to Stun Steel

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - After taking a 3-2 lead late into the third period, the Chicago Steel (9-19-2-0, 20 pts.) were blitzed by a late push by the Sioux Falls Stampede (20-6-1-1, 42 pts.) as they scored twice in the final five minutes including the game-winner with 13 seconds left in regulation to secure a 4-3 comeback win at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Friday night.

Teddy Mutryn scored twice for Chicago to extend his point streak to three games and Adam Valentini tallied a score to also move his point streak to three games. Goaltender Jack Parsons made 38 saves in defeat.

Chicago earned the game's first power play just under four minutes into the opening frame and saw a handful of looks while maintaining zone time but couldn't break through.

Just after the halfway point of the first, Parsons received his biggest test of the match when Sioux Falls entered on a broken play and executed a tip-play in the slot, but Parsons displayed quick reflexes with a wicked glove save off the deflection.

Shots remained even halfway through the opening frame at eight apiece.

The home team went to its first advantage of the game with 6:32 to play in the first, but it was canceled out quickly when Owen Tylec created a shorthanded breakaway off a turnover and was hooked on the shot to even things up.

The Steel successfully milked the clock to set up an abbreviated power play and again looked poised in the attacking zone.

Just after the penalty expired, Chicago's pressure paid off when Tobias Ohman released a shot from just inside the point and Mutryn got a tip on it to open the scoring.

Two minutes later, Sioux Falls responded to tie the game at one when a bouncing puck became available in the slot for Alexei Vlasov who took a between-the-legs shot with Parsons down and deadlocked the game.

Sioux Falls owned the shots counter after the first, 18-12.

Four minutes into the second frame, the Steel almost connected again on the power play with when a triangle setup of Kolin Sisson, Ben Yurchuk and Aidan Dyer nearly yielded a score, but Stampede goaltender Aiden Wright made a sequence of saves while falling down.

Later in the frame, a nifty deflection play at the back door from Sioux Falls came narrowly close but Parsons made a big left to right push to shut down the chance.

Moments after the big save, a Steel giveaway in the offensive zone allowed Sioux Falls to quickly rush up ice, ending with Javon Moore releasing a snapshot from the right faceoff circle over the left shoulder of Parsons to put the Stampede ahead 2-1.

The Steel took little time getting back in the driver's seat.

Seven minutes after the Sioux Falls goal, Chicago survived a forecheck from the opposition and created a two-on-one chance with Ohman and Mutryn. After getting just inside the blue line, Ohman dished a pass to Mutryn who fired blocker-side to tie the game once again.

Chicago stayed heavy on the forecheck, and the top line of Ohman-Mutryn-Valentini again came through with a score with pristine passing from Mutryn to Ohman and backdoor to Valentini who ripped a one timer past Wright to put Chicago ahead 3-2.

The third period again saw back and forth action, with former Steel forward Ben Wilmott getting one of the best opportunities when he was stonewalled by Parsons on a chance alone just outside the crease.

Sioux Falls' relentless offense broke through with the tying goal thanks to puck luck when Moore lobbed a backhand pass that deflected off a Steel skater in the slot and found its way past Parsons.

Friday's game had all the writings of an overtime ending, but another heavy push by the Stampede resulted in a late goal when Gennadi Chaly got a look in the high slot and fired home the game winner with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

Chicago will wrap the weekend in Sioux Falls on Saturday, January 4 at 6:05 pm CT.

