Stampede Down Steel with Two Late Goals

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede defeated the Chicago Steel with two late goals in an exciting finish. Javon Moore delivered a standout performance with two goals, while Alexei Vlasov opened the scoring. Defenseman Gennadi Chaly clinched the victory with a goal in the final minute of play. Goaltender Aiden Wright made his fourth start in eight days and earned his twelfth win of the season.

The Stampede had a slow start in the first period and faced an early penalty kill just four minutes into the game. They successfully prevented the Steel from scoring before earning a power play of their own. However, after spending a minute and a half on the power play, Anthony Bongo was called for slashing, leading to 30 seconds of 4-on-4 hockey before the Stampede returned to the penalty kill. Although they managed another successful kill, the Steel's Tobias Ohman scored shortly thereafter, putting Chicago ahead. The Stampede responded quickly with Alexei Vlasov's tying goal, a backhanded shot off a rebound from the end boards. Vlasov's seventh goal of the season was assisted by Aiden Welch. The period ended tied, with Sioux Falls leading in shots on goal, 18 to 12.

The second period brought more action from both teams. Once again, the Stampede started with a penalty, this time a tripping call on Noah Urness, which was reviewed for a major penalty but determined to warrant only two minutes. The Stampede successfully killed the penalty and soon took their first lead of the game. Javon Moore scored off a pass from Jake Merens, who had forced a turnover in the neutral zone. Moore's shot beat the Steel goaltender on the glove side. Sioux Falls earned another power play at 8:21 but couldn't capitalize. At 14:43, Chicago's Teddy Mutryn tied the game, assisted by Tobias Ohman. A few minutes later, Adam Valentini put the Steel ahead with a goal assisted by Ohman and Mutryn, closing out the second period. Despite trailing 3-2, the Stampede led the Steel 10-6 in shots on goal during the period.

The third period started uneventfully until the Stampede earned their fourth penalty of the night when Alex Rybakov was called for tripping. Despite being short-handed, Sioux Falls dominated puck possession and created several scoring opportunities. An odd bounce then gave Javon Moore his second goal of the game. Moore received a pass from Vlasov and shot from the left faceoff circle. The puck deflected off a Chicago defenseman and went five-hole on goaltender Jack Parsons, tying the game and shifting the momentum in the Stampede's favor.

As the clock wound down, both teams pressed hard to avoid overtime. With just 13.8 seconds remaining, defenseman Gennadi Chaly secured the win for Sioux Falls with a shot from the point that slipped past the Steel's goaltender. Chaly's goal was assisted by John McNelis and Noah Urness. The Stampede triumphed in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

The Stampede outshot the Steel 42-21.

Goaltender Aiden Wright earned his twelfth win of the season with 18 saves and now boasts a .907 save percentage.

The Stampede return to action against the Steel tomorrow night at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Tomorrow is Country Night, presented by Prairie Farms.

