Musketeers Blank Lancers

January 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA- The Lancers traveled up I-29 Friday Night to Sioux City, Iowa to take on the Sioux City Musketeers. No scoring would come in the opening period between the two clubs; leading to a scoreless tie after one.

Sioux City would make some adjustments in the second period to help give them a couple of goals in the middle frame. Forward Landen Gunderson would score on a rebound to put the Muskies up 1-0. Later, Sioux City would go on the powerplay after a double minor for high sticking against Omaha. Former Lancer Justin Stupka would capitalize on said power play as he would put one past his ex-teammate Mikhail Yegorov to extend Sioux City's lead at 2-0. The Musketeers would continue to press, but it would 2-0 after the second.

In the third Sioux City continued to stand strong in the final frame. The Musketeers' Landen Gunderson iced the game with an empty net goal late to give the Musketeers a 3-0 shutout victory. The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night in Kearney, Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

