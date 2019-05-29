Storm Split Doubleheader with Quakes

May 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





Doubleheader fun at The Diamond sparked the best in the Lake Elsinore Storm pitching staff, as they split the doubleheader versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. A 3-0 Storm win in game one saw terrific pitching by Luis Patino, who struck out seven over five-and-one-third innings, while Luis Campusano contributed with two runs batted in. A 1-0 Quakes win in game two evened things up in the series as well as the standings between the two ball clubs.

In game one, the Storm kicked off the scoring fast in the bottom of the first as catcher Luis Campusano drove in Robbie Podorsky from second base with a single to right field, 1-0 Storm. Campusano came right back in his second at-bat in the bottom of the third with an RBI double that scored Esteury Ruiz, but more importantly, was followed up by an RBI single by third baseman Allen Cordoba to extend the Storm lead 3-0.

Starting pitcher Luis Patino dominated once again, as he struck out the side in the first inning to extend his streak of consecutive batters out to 22, that started back on May 21 against the Stockton Ports. The 19-year-old finished a strong performance with a line of 5.1 IP | 4 H | 0 ER | 2 BB | 7 K, which included his second straight win.

The Quakes would strike for a run in the seventh inning on an RBI groundout by Brayan Morales, but it was not enough to complete a comeback. Storm closer Evan Miller shut the down on his eight save of the season with a 3-1 win for the Eyes.

GAME 1

WP: Luis Patino (4-4)

LP: Michael Grove (0-2)

Save: Evan Miller (8)

Home Runs: None

Time: 2:17

Attendance: 862

In game two, a pitcher's duel broke out between Ronald Bolanos (LE) and Wills Montgomerie (RC) as both pitchers tossed a shutout through four innings. The first hit occurred in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of Luis Campusano with a two-out single, but it was the Dodgers No. 7 Prospect (according to MLBPipeline) Jeter Downs who got the Quakes on the board first with his seventh home run of the season in the top of the fifth, 1-0 Quakes.

Excluding the aforementioned solo-home run, Bolanos had a dynamic outing that consisted of 5 IP | 1 H | 1 ER | 2 BB | 5 K | 1 HR, while lowering his season ERA to 3.14. The Storm had a chance to tie the game, or even take the lead, in the sixth and the seventh, but it was not meant to be as the Quakes emerge victorious by the final of 1-0. This marks the fourth time the Storm offense was shutout in a game during the month of May.

GAME 2

WP: Wills Montgomerie (4-0)

LP: Ronald Bolanos (4-2)

Save: Logan Salow (3)

Home Runs: LE: None | RC: Downs (7)

Time: 2:14

Attendance: 862

Lake Elsinore will look to win the rubber match of this three-game series against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes tomorrow night on a $5 Wednesday promotion. The pitching matchup will feature San Diego Padres starter on a rehab assignment Dinelson Lamet (0-0, *.** ERA) for the Storm against RHP Josiah Gray (0-0, 6.17 ERA) for the Quakes. Lake Elsinore will continue their homestand at Pete Lehr Field over the weekend as the San Jose comes to town for five games in four days. First pitch of Thursday's doubleheader will be at 5 PM with gates opening for fans at 4:30 PM. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-HITS (4487). #TheLake

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.