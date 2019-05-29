Nuts Take Back-And-Forth Affair 4-3

STOCKTON, CA. - Cal Raleigh doubled twice to help the Modesto Nuts to a 4-3 victory over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

With two outs in the first inning, Raleigh recorded his first double with two outs against Ports (19-31) starter Rafael Kelly. Matt Sanders drove him in with a RBI single into center.

Ian McKinney did not allow a run through his first three innings. In the fourth, Jeremy Eierman laid down a bunt base hit before scoring on a Robert Mullen single.

The Nuts (23-29) came right back to tie the game in the fifth. Manny Pazos walked before scoring on Joe Rizzo's RBI triple.

After tying the game in the sixth, Alfonso Rivas gave the Ports their first lead with a solo home run in the seventh against reliever Kyle Wilcox (W, 1-1). Wilcox would buckle down to strikeout the next two setting up the Nuts' eighth-inning rally.

Rizzo walked and Connor Kopach singled to put two on ahead of Raleigh. Cal doubled down the right-field line to drive in the tying run. After Matt Sanders lined out to first, the Ports intentionally walked Jack Larsen to load the bases. Eugene Helder followed and accepted a four-pitch walk from Nick Highberger to drive in the game-winning run.

Joey Gerber (S, 6/7) worked the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to even up the three-game series.

The Nuts look for the series victory in the finale on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

