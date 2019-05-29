Rawhide Comeback in the Eighth Inning to Win 6-4

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide scored three runs in the eighth inning to take the lead and take game two of the three-game series against the Inland Empire 66ers. Mack Lemieux got his fourth win of the season and Breckin Williams earned his second save.

It was a scoreless heading into the third before the game became a shootout. The 66ers scored first in the third inning off an RBI triple by Torii Hunter, Jr. The Rawhide answered with a run of their own in the bottom half when Jancarlos Cintron hit into a fielder's choice and Jorge Perez scored.

Jeff Bain , the starter for Visalia, gave up a homerun to Devin Davis in the fourth to give up the lead. In the bottom half, L.T. Tolbert had a 2-RBI double that scored Yoel Yanqui and Luis Alejandro Basabe and gave the led back to the Rawhide. Bain gave up his second homerun of the game in the fifth. Jo Adell hit is second homer of the series and gave Inland Empire the lead once again.

The score remained 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth. When trailing after the seventh inning, the Rawhide were 1-13 before this game. Yanqui led off the inning with a double to right field and scored when Basabe doubled to right. With a tied ballgame Perez walked, which made it runners on first and second. The Rawhide took the lead when Camden Duzenack singled to left field to score Basabe. Perez scored the final run of the game when Cintron drove him in with a single to right field.

Final score was 6-4 Rawhide on top of the 66ers after Williams came in relief to shut down Inland Empire. The Rawhide have are now 5-0 against the 66ers and will host them for the final game of this series tomorrow. First pitch is at 11am with Matt Mercer starting for the Rawhide and Denny Brandy starting for the 66ers.

