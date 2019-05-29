Rawhide Sweep the Inland Empire 66ers in a Three-Game Series

May 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA- For the second time this season, the Rawhide swept the 66ers in a three-game series. Matt Mercer started for the Rawhide and pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and walked three while striking out seven. Cole Bartlett earned his second win of the season by pitching two scoreless innings in relief. He only walked one and struck out three.

Neither team scored until the bottom of the seventh. Jancarlos Cintron scored when Mark Karaviotis singled to center field. Luis Alejandro Basabe drove in the final run of the game when he singled to first and Camden Duzenack scored. The final score was 2-0.

Inland Empire struck out 12 times in the game and only had two hits. Connor Higgins earned the loss after pitching 1.2 innings in relief for starter Denny Brady . Higgins gave up two runs off two hits and two walks.

The Rawhide are now 34-14 overall and 23-5 at home. With a five-game win streak, Visalia begins a seven-game road trip in Modesto. After playing four games against the Nuts, the team travels to Stockton for three games. On June 6th the Rawhide will enjoy a well-deserved off day before hosting the Nuts for a five-game series.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.