Everyone Hits the Rawhide Defeat the Inland Empire 66ers 12-4

May 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA- Rawhide score 12 runs and every Rawhide player in the line-up reached base on a hit. Justin Vernia (2-0) earned his second win of the season. He gave up two runs on six hits and one walk in five innings. He tied his career-high strikeouts of six.

The Rawhide scored first for the 31st time this season. Mark Karaviotis and Yoel Yanqui both had RBI doubles to make the score 2-0 in the first inning. The 66ers answered back in the top of the 3rd with a two-run shot by Jo Adell , which made the score tied at 2-2. Visalia took the lead back in the bottom half of the third. Jose Caballero scored off an RBI single by Jancarlos Cintron . He scored later that inning off a wild pitch by Tanner Chock . Karaviotis scored the third run of the inning when Anfernee Grier hit a ground ball to the shortstop. The Rawhide led 5-2 heading into the fourth inning and they would retain that lead for the rest of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Karaviotis earned his second RBI of the game when he singled to center field. Next inning, Grier earned his second RBI of the game to make the score 7-2. L.T. Tolbert doubled in the bottom of the fifth, which scored Luis Alejandro Basabe and Grier. Tolbert then scored when Alex King singled to right field. The score was 10-2 after five innings.

Inland Empire scored only two more runs in the game. Michael Cruz scored when Ryan Vega singled to left field in the sixth and Torii Hunter, Jr. scored when Cruz doubled to left field in the eighth. The Rawhide tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning. For the third time tonight, Caballero was driven in by Karavitois. Cintron scored the 12th run when Yanqui doubled to right field.

The 66ers starting pitcher, Chock, earned the loss in his California League debut. He gave up five runs on four hits and three walks in 2 and 1/3 innings.

Game two of the three-game series is at 6pm. Jeff Bain is the expected starter for the Rawhide and Oliver Ortega is expected to start for the 66ers.

