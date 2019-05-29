Lancaster Evens Series Tuesday

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Lancaster rebounded from a loss in the series opener to beat the San Jose Giants, 9-4, Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. Will Gaddis went seven innings, and the offense backed him up with nine runs.

Gaddis (3-4) picked up his third win of the season. He pitched seven innings, a season-high. The righty didn't allow a run until the seventh inning. The Giants only had four hits against him.

Lancaster (27-23) jumped in front early and didn't look back. In the first inning, Casey Golden crushed a two-run home run with two outs and two strikes. Golden has nine home runs, tying him for the league lead.

The JetHawks tacked on a third run in the third inning. Luis Castro drove in Ryan Vilade with a double, giving him 39 RBIs on the season. Castro also scored twice. He leads the league in both categories.

San Jose's John Gavin (2-3) did not make it out of the third inning. The Giants (22-28) were forced to turn to the bullpen early, but Lancaster kept scoring. In the fifth inning, Sean Bouchard drove in a run with a groundout, and Todd Czinege added a two-run home run.

The JetHawks scored three more in the eighth inning. Ryan Vilade drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk, his third of the game. Lancaster drew nine walks in the game. Ramon Marcelino doubled in two more runs.

San Jose hit a pair of two-run home runs late, but it wasn't enough. Manuel Geraldo hit his first of the year off of Gaddis in the seventh. Heliot Ramos, one of the Giants' top prospects, hit one off of Matt Dennis in the eighth.

Lancaster goes for the series in a day game Wednesday. Southpaw Ryan Rolison (2-0) gets the start in the series finale versus Aaron Phillips (2-4). First pitch form Excite Ballpark is 12:30 pm.

