Adell, Davis Homer But Rawhide Rustle up Comeback Win over IE

May 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





Visalia, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino were 17-0 when leading after seven innings heading into Tuesday's contest at Visalia but were unable to keep that perfect mark alive. The Rawhide (33-14) scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth and downed the 66ers 6-4 improving to 5-0 aganst Inland Empire this season.

The Sixers (21-30) took a 1-0 lead against Visalia starter Jeff Bain on Torii Hunter Jr.'s RBI triple; it was Hunter's 20th RBI of the season. The Rawhide (33-14) answered right back in the bottom of the frame with a run of IE starter Oliver Ortega. The Sixers again pushed ahead in the fourth when Devin Davis smashed a homer to left center. The solo-shot was his second of the year. The lead was short lived as in the fourth LT Tolbert's two-run double off Ortega gave the Rawhide a 3-2 lead. The see-saw went in Inland Empire's favor in the fifth when Jo Adell launched a two-run homer off the scoreboard in right for a 4-3 lead. It was Adell's second straight day with a homer and his third consecutive multi-hit game. The game remained 4-3 as Daniel Procopio tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief for IE in his 2019 debut. In the eighth, Sixers' southpaw Nate Bertness (2-1) entered and allowed a double to Yoel Yanqui and a game tying single to Luis Alejandro Basabe. It was Basabe's third hit of the night to go along with a walk. Three batters later Camden Duzenack yanked a pitch into left for the go-ahead RBI. Jancarlos Cintron added an insurance run with an RBI single to right to cap the scoring a 6-4. Mack Lemieux tossed two scoreless frames and improved to 4-0 for Visalia. The Sixers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but Breckin Williams (SV,2) struck out Ryan Scott with Adell on-deck to end the game.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

