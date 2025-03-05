Storm Set to Host Third Annual Captain's Cause Night Sponsored by BDO Canada

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm in conjunction with BDO Canada are excited to host the third annual Captain's Cause Night on Wednesday, March 12th as the Storm take on the London Knights. This year's game will be in support of Captain Jett Luchanko's choice charity, the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington.

"Dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, is a growing health crisis that affects individuals and their loved ones. Supporting dementia research and care can help the emotional and financial burden families and ensure those affected can maintain their dignity, independence, and quality of life for as long as possible," said Luchanko. "My grandfather has dementia and coming to the Storm games is an important part of his weekly routine, to get out and support me and the team."

People over the age of 65 normally experience some memory loss. For most people, memory generally remains strong as they get older and doesn't decline rapidly or substantively. However, brain diseases like Alzheimer's disease and other dementias are different. The cognitive impairment with dementia affects a person's ability to think clearly, use language and make judgments. The number of people affected by Alzheimer's disease and other dementias is growing. There are currently 600,000 people in Canada living with dementia and that number is expected to triple in the next 25 years, 61% of people with dementia are women.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Larry Lutgendorff, Director of Fund Development for Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington, and Wayne G, a client of ASWW. On Wednesday, there will be an information table in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. A very limited number of Captain's Cause scally caps will be available for $10.00 on Wednesday. The caps are also available through pre-order online through Spyke's Sport Shop, click here to shop. In addition to the hat sales, we will be raffling off a signed game-worn Jett Luchanko jersey. The raffle will be located at the ASWW community table and will be open until the end of the second period. The game's 50/50 will support the Alzeimer Society Waterloo Wellington, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

"We are grateful to Captain Jett Luchanko and the Guelph Storm organization for the opportunity to be part of the Captain's Cause," said Larry Lutgendorff. "Alzheimer's disease impacts 1 in 3 people across Ontario. There are over 41,000 people right here in our region who live with or support a person living with dementia. Your help and the generous support of all of the Storm's fans makes it possible for people like Wayne, who is dropping the puck today, to live his best day."

There are simple things you can do today to slow the onset of dementia: Eat healthy, exercise your body and your brain, stay socially connected, get a good sleep every night, protect your head, stop smoking, and don't drink excessively. More information on dementia in Canada can be found at the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington website: https://alzheimer.ca/ww/

