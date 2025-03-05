Gens Head to Brampton for Important Morning Clash

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road for a rare Wednesday morning game against the Brampton Steelheads.

Oshawa is coming off a pair of tough losses that only saw the Generals pick up a single point from the weekend. With less than 10 games to go the race for the top is still on, as the Generals are tied at 78 points with and only three points back of the first place Brantford Bulldogs.

The Steelheads come into the one as one of the hotter teams in the league going 7-1-2-0 over their last 10 games while picking up points in eight straight games. Brampton finds themselves sitting in fifth place, 10 points back of the Frontenacs and Gens.

This is the last of four meetings between these two teams and the Generals are looking to split the season series after dropping the last one 4-2 on the road.

After Brampton opened the scoring in the first period it was Luca D'Amato tying things back up at 1-1 in the second, but before the end of the frame the Steelheads were back in front.

To start the final period Brampton opened up a two-goal lead, as time started to run out it was D'Amato grabbing his second of the game. It was all for not though as Brampton added an empty net goal putting the game to rest.

The Generals return home for their next game on March 16th when they host their annual St. Patrick's day game against the Sudbury Wolves, get your tickets here.

