The Road Ahead: Western Run

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (38-17-5-0) kept things rolling last week against two Eastern Conference rivals, going 2-0 against the star-studded Oshawa Generals and the pesky Peterborough Petes. Now on a 8-1-1 run in their last ten, including a three-game winning streak, the Bulldogs enter the week with a three-point cushion over the field in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Dogs have a trio of important games this week as they look to continue their hot streak into the playoffs, which are just around the corner.

Game 1: Wednesday, March 5th vs London Knights

The Bulldogs open their week against the #1-ranked team in the CHL, the London Knights (47-9-2-0). The Knights lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

It's the #1 seed in the East taking on the #1 seed in the West, as the Bulldogs open their week against the ever-dangerous London Knights, who's 96 points currently lead the entire CHL. The last time these two titans played was all the way back in late October, where Sam Dickinson buried the winner in a 4-3 overtime victory for London.

With the season series wrapping up on Wednesday, the Bulldogs have a chance to even things up on home ice and take two points against the league's top team.

Game 2: Friday, March 7th @ Flint Firebirds

The Bulldogs head into the weekend with a pair of games down in Michigan. Brantford heads to Flint on Friday to take on the Firebirds (27-27-2-3). The Bulldogs lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Dogs took down the Birds back in early January by a score of 5-2, and have the chance to sweep the season series on Friday. Cole Brown and Joshua Avery each registered a goal and an assist in that January victory and will look to do the same this week.

It's the Bulldogs' only trip to Flint this season and will look to go perfect against a resilient Firebirds squad.

Game 3: Saturday, March 8th @ Saginaw Spirit

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with the second half of their Michigan road-trip, as they take on the Saginaw Spirit (34-23-2-1). The Bulldogs lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

It's another matchup between the top two scorers in the O', as Nick Lardis takes on Michael Misa for the second time this season. In early February, Lardis' two goals and assist led the Dogs to a 4-2 lead over Misa and the Spirit, and they'll look to do the same on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will aim to sweep the season series against both the Firebirds and the Spirit, and take both games in their only trip to Michigan this year.

