Spend March Break with the Frontenacs

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

March Break is coming up fast! Need something to do with the family? Look no further than the Kingston Frontenacs to provide some entertainment! With two home games and a full team autograph session, we can help keep the kids occupied next week. Get two family outings for the price of one with our March Family 4-Pack in partnership with Splitsville!

Wednesday, March 12th versus the Ottawa 67's - 7PM Puck Drop - Presented by Cavendish

Next Wednesday night we do battle with an old rival in the Ottawa 67's and Loonie Dog Night is BACK for one night only! 99 cent Schneiders hot dogs provide cheap eats for the whole family!

Friday, March 14th versus the Peterborough Petes - 7PM Puck Drop - Presented by Pro Hockey Life

Next Friday night we have another rival coming to town in the Peterborough Petes and it's Hockey is for the Dogs night in support of the Kingston Humane Society! Furry friends will be on-site and up for adoption, and if you bring dog or cat food for donation you'll automatically be entered into a draw to win a gift card to Pro Hockey Life!

Saturday, March 15th - 2 to 3PM at Cataraqui Centre

Bring the kids out to meet the entire Kingston Frontenacs team and fill out your autograph collection at Cataraqui Centre. We will have our 2024-25 hockey card set available for purchase on-site so if you need something for the team to sign, we've got you covered!

Take Advantage of our March Break Family 4-Pack in partnership with Splitsville

Get four silver tickets, two water bottles and a game of bowling for four at Splitsville - the perfect way to get two family outings for the price of one!

