Generals Shut out Steelheads with 4-0 Victory on the Road

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals travelled to Brampton for their fourth and final matchup of the regular season against the Steelheads, looking to even their 1-2-0-0 record. Coming off a hard-fought 4-3 overtime loss to the powerhouse London Knights, the Generals were eager to bounce back. The Steelheads also entered the game looking for redemption after falling in overtime to the Sudbury Wolves. Both teams were hungry to return to the win column, but it was the Generals who prevailed, securing a 4-0 shutout victory.

The Generals came out strong in the first period, dominating play from the opening faceoff. Philadelphia Flyers prospect Noah Powell wasted no time, burying his fifth of the season past Brampton Goaltender Jack Ivankovic just 16 seconds in off a feed from Colby Barlow to give Oshawa a quick 1-0 lead. The score held until the final minutes of the period when Owen Griffin struck for his first of the night and 18th of the season, extending his goal streak to five consecutive games. Brooks Rogowski set up the play beautifully, sending the Generals into the second with a 2-0 advantage.

The second period was highlighted by an impressive performance from Oshawa goaltender Jacob Oster, who turned away multiple scoring chances from the Steelheads. Seven minutes in, it was Owen Griffin who once again extended the Generals' lead, this time on the power play, firing home his 19th of the season. Colby Barlow picked up his second assist of the game on the play, giving Oshawa a 3-0 lead as they headed into the final frame.

The final period was by far the scrappiest of the game, but it was the Generals who capitalized on the opportunity. Noah Powell netted his second of the night and sixth of the season midway through the period, thanks to a feed from Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford, extending Oshawa's lead to 4-0. The Steelheads couldn't find a response, and the Generals held firm, securing Jacob Oster's third shutout of the season and a much-needed victory.

The Generals continue their road trip this Friday as they take on the Sudbury Wolves. Don't miss the action, catch the game live on Rogers TV, CHL TV, or tune in to Oshawa Generals Radio here. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

