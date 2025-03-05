Parekh Takes Franchise Assists Record as Spirit Beat Firebirds, 5-3

March 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa riles up the crowd

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images) Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa riles up the crowd(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds 5-3 on Wednesday, March 5th at the Dort Financial Center. Zayne Parekh had a goal and two assists while Igor Chernyshov scored two goals and tallied two assists Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 21 saves on 24 shots. Nathan Day was the starting goaltender for Flint tallying 26 saves on 30 shots.

Saginaw opened the scoring 1:27 into the game as Igor Chernyshov found Michael Misa on the left-wing side and Misa buried the puck into a wide open Flint net. Chernyshov and Kristian Epperson got the assists as the Spirit took a 1-0 lead.

The Spirit added to their lead as Zayne Parekh fired a shot from the slot and Carson Harmer buried the rebound past Day. Parekh and James Guo picked up the assists on 3:20 into the opening period.

As the Flint penalty expired, the Firebirds broke out on a three-on-one and Christopher Thibodeau sniped a one-timer past Papineau. Hayden Reid and Matthew Wang tallied the assists which made it a 2-1 game with 2:20 remaining in the period.

After 1: SAG 2 - 1 FLNT (Total Shots: 12 - 6)

Igor Chernyshov regained Saginaw's two goal lead as he skated to the front of the net and snuck a shot past Day. Josh Glavin recorded the assist 6:34 into the second period.

Flint got back within one as Christopher Thibodeau beat Papineau blocker side for his second goal of the night. Matthew Mania was credited with the assist as the Firebirds cut the lead to 3-2.

With 5:49 left in the period Saginaw went up 4-2 as Zayne Parekh backhanded the loose puck into the back of the Flint net. Michael Misa and Igor Chernyshov grabbed the assists.

After 2: SAG 4 - 2 FLNT (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 3 Totals Shots: 23 - 10)

The Firebirds struck first in the third as Matthew Mania fired home a rebound that came off the pad of Papineau. Alex Kostov tallied the assist which got Flint within one, 7:37 into the third period.

With 1:10 left in the period, Igor Chernyshov guided the puck into the empty Flint net for his second goal of the game. Kristian Epperson and Zayne Parekh recorded the assists as Saginaw took a 5-3 lead. Parekh's 147th career assist surpassed Vincent Trocheck as the franchise's all-time leader in assists.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 3 FLNT (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 14 Total Shots: 31 - 24)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 FLNT 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (21 Saves / 24 Shots W) FLNT Nathan Day (26 Saves / 30 Shots L)

Saginaw returns home to face the Barrie Colts on Thursday, March 6th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

Images from this story



Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa riles up the crowd

(Natalie Shaver - OHL Images)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.