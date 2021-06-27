Storm Lose Offensive Slugfest at the Diamond

June 27, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Since the pitch clock has been put in place, very few games have gone past the 3-hour mark. Tonight was no different despite a staggering 23 runs being scored. Clocking in just below 3 hours, the Storm fell to the Nuts and once again below .500.

The game began with a scoreless 1st inning, which would be one of only two innings without a run being scored tonight. Dwayne Matos then put up a second consecutive scoreless frame in the 2nd inning, setting up a Joshua Mears blast to put the Storm up 2-0 in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Matos, making his first start in a few weeks, would then be relieved by Carlos Guarate who would have a tough night. In the top of the 3rd he would surrender 6 hits and 5 runs, giving the Nuts a comfortable 5-2 lead. However, the Storm offense would not allow this game to slip away completely.

Yordy Barley and Robert Hassell lll would each nab first-pitch singles to shrink the lead to just one run. In the top of the 4th, the Nuts would get one back but a wild 4th inning would give the Storm the lead back. They were able to plate three runs despite not recording a single hit and forcing a Nuts error. They would score following 3 walks, a wild pitch, a groundout, and a wild pitch that would not score many runs, however, Zack Mathis' quick feet got him home in a hurry.

Unfortunately, this impressive dash to the plate would prove less impactful than it appeared. The Nuts would go on to score the games next 6 runs, giving them a sizeable 5 run advantage heading into the 7th inning. Brandon Valenzuela would shrink this lead to just 3 when he crushed a ball to deep right field with the bases loaded.

A Matthew Acosta RBI triple and Jack Stronach groundout RBI would put the Storm just one run away, however, after the following 2 batters got on base, Yordy Barley grounded into the final out of the game.

Tonight's game included 23 runs, 26 hits, 13 walks, and 4 errors. Euribiel Angeles continues to rack up base hits and is now averaging a scorching .323 on the season.

Yordy Barley would increase his league-leading steals total with a stolen base in the 3rd inning, giving him a remarkable 27 on the year.

The Storm look to win their first homestand of the season and recapture a .500 record tomorrow in Lake Elsinore at 4:05!

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.