Grizzlies Bulldoze to Series Victory Sunday against Rawhide

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-18) defeated the Visalia Rawhide (13-35) 8-7 Sunday afternoon from Valley Strong Ballpark. Fresno improved to 16-2 against their Highway 99 foes, outscoring them 119-69. The Grizzlies won the series in the process, their third time doing so this season.

A trio of Grizzlies' batters enjoyed multi-hit contests. Drew Romo collected four singles, picking up one RBI and scoring twice. Zac Veen blasted three hits, one for a double. The Rockies #1 prospect drove in three runs and swiped a pair of bags. Bladimir Restituyo also had three hits, one for a triple. He raced home two times in the win. Joe Aeilts and Grant Lavigne recorded RBI doubles as well. Overall, the Fresno offense stole seven bases with Restituyo, Romo and Veen swiping a pair apiece. Eddy Diaz had the other steal.

The Rawhide lineup tallied 13 hits in the loss. A.J. Vukovich and Danny Oriente notched three rips each. S.P. Chen grabbed two hits, one for a homer. It was his second of the year. Manuel Garcia also went yard, his first longball of 2021. Alexander Hernandez reached base three times, providing two RBI for Visalia.

Both starting pitchers (Anderson Amarista and Austin Pope) lasted two innings, allowing three earned runs on a pair of walks and three strikeouts. Grizzlies' reliever Anderson Pilar (1-0) relished his first triumph of the season after two solid frames. Stephen Jones secured the save after two innings. He fanned four for Fresno. Both clubs will appreciate an off day on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Drew Romo (4-5, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

- LF Zac Veen (3-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R, BB. 2 SB)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (3-5, 3B, 2 R, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- 2B S.P. Chen (2-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- RF Danny Oriente (3-4, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 3B A.J. Vukovich (3-5, 2B, R)

Tuesday, June 29 vs. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jimmy Lewis (0-2, 9.00) vs. Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (2-3, 4.38), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Drew Romo's four hits on Sunday tied the Grizzlies' 2021 high for most hits by a batter in a game. The seven walks issued by the Fresno staff also knotted a season-high for the squad.

Parker T. Bear visited Visalia and his mascot buddy, Tipper, on Sunday. The bear and bull participated in a bunch of fun skits, but the highlight was Marketing Manager Jonathan Bravo losing in the knocker balls challenge. Bravo was beat two out of three rounds and will look for revenge later this year.

